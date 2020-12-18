Extreme Fire Danger For Northland This Weekend

Fire and Emergency is urging Northlanders to hold off lighting fires this weekend with strong winds expected.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor says strong winds are expected to gust through the area from Sunday - Tuesday, increasing the fire danger.

"We’ve suspended all permits this weekend because of the increased fire danger, and ask everyone in Northland to please not light any fires during this period of extreme fire danger" says Myles Taylor.

"The strong winds increase the likelihood of a wildfire spreading and make it harder for firefighters to control a fire if one did start."

"Anyone who has lit a fire recently should also check the burn site is completely out so the wind doesn’t cause it to flare up. Dig them up, pour water over them and check with the back of your hand there is no heat."

"Let’s all do our part to stop a devastating wildfire happening in Northland."

Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for more tips on how you can reduce the risk of fire.

