Level 1 Water Restrictions In Place For Foxton And Foxton Beach

Level 1 water restrictions are in effect for residents connected to town water supplies in Foxton and Foxton Beach until further notice.

Water supplies come under pressure during summer in these communities as the weather gets warmer and visitors arrive for the summer holiday period. Council imposes restrictions to ensure the demand does not exceed the supply available.

The Level 1 water restrictions mean that soaker hoses and garden sprinklers may only be used from 5am to 7am and from 7pm to 9pm on alternate days as follows:

· Houses with even street numbers on even dates

· Houses with odd street numbers on odd dates

Handheld hoses, watering cans or buckets can be used at any time. However, hosing of paved areas is banned unless it is required due to an accident, fire, health hazard or other emergency.

Private swimming pools and spas may be filled and topped up at any time.

Commercial customers with high water demand are advised to take all practicable measures to reduce water use.

Water mains flushing will cease during the water restrictions. However, Council will attend to assist residents with persistent water clarity issues.

Council appreciates the cooperation of residents and visitors with water restrictions, and urges residents to conserve water while restrictions are in place.

Water saving tips:

· Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or shaving

· Check your toilet cistern, taps, and pipes for leaks or overflow

· Use a bucket of water and a soft sponge or mop for outdoor cleaning jobs

· Sweep up garden waste, rather than hosing it away

· Do only full loads in the washing machine and dishwasher

· Take shorter showers

· Use a bowl or plug in the sink when washing vegetables or hand-washing dishes

· Install a dual-flush toilet cistern

Horowhenua District Council will continue to monitor water use and status updates will be published on Council’s website, www.horowhenua.govt.nz, and Council’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HorowhenuaDC. Roadside signs are in place that indicate the level of water restrictions in each town.

