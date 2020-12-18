Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland’s Rising Water Use Tips Into The Orange Zone

Friday, 18 December 2020, 9:44 am
Press Release: Watercare Services

Auckland’s water use is increasing, prompting Watercare to remind Aucklanders to be waterwise this summer.

The current 7-day rolling average is 427 million litres a day, which is getting close to the December target of 437 million litres or less per day.

Head of servicing and consent Mark Bourne says an increase in water use was expected when restrictions were eased on 14 December, but consumption has continued to rise.

“We knew that people would want to wash their cars and water their gardens once they were able to use hand-held hoses with trigger nozzles, but water use has kept climbing and is now in what we consider the orange zone.

“We ask everyone to remember that we’re still recovering from a severe drought and we all need to keep saving water this summer. Keeping showers to four minutes or less is an easy way to reduce water use.”

Today, Auckland’s water supply dams are collectively 71.3 per cent full, compared with the historical average of 89.7 per cent for this time of year.

Watercare has worked to bring on an additional 30 million litres of water a day from the Waikato River and a bore in Pukekohe, but the dams are still very important water sources.

Work to bring the Hays Creek Dam in Papakura back to service will continue during Christmas and New Year, with the construction of a new treatment plant nearing completion. The plant is expected to be commissioned in January. This will initially provide up to 6 million litres per day, and an additional 6 million litres per day in the future.

Current residential water restrictions:

  • You cannot use a fixed irrigation system or sprinkler.
  • You can only use a hand-held hose or water blasting device if they are fitted with a trigger nozzle and not left unattended.

So, you can fill up a paddling pool with a hand-held hose and trigger nozzle, but you cannot have a sprinkler on for children to play in.

Indoor water-savings tips:

  • Keep showers to four minutes or less. This month we have partnered with Countdown to give away 30,000 shower timers to help Aucklanders keep their showers short.
  • Only run your washing machine and dishwasher when there are full loads.
  • Turn off the tap when brushing your teeth and shaving.
  • Recycle water where possible, such as pouring the water used to wash fruit and vegetables onto your plants.

Outdoor water-savings tips:

  • Limit outdoor water use. If you need to use your hose, make sure it is fitted with a trigger nozzle and don’t leave it unattended. Do not use sprinklers.
  • Water your garden early in the morning or late afternoon when temperatures have dropped.
  • Wash your car with a bucket. Only use the hose for a quick rinse at the end.

For more water-saving tips, go to waterforlife.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Watercare Services on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Economic Update Shows Faster Recovery

The Government’s decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2020 ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 