Operation Antioch: Police Make Appeal For Information

In March this year Police arrested and charged a Wellington man in relation to alleged historic sexual offences involving children.

Six people have come forward to provide Police with information.

As a consequence, the man is facing seven charges of unlawful sexual connection (with a male aged 12-16), 17 charges of indecent assault (on a boy aged between 12-16), one charge of committing an indecent act and one charge of indecent assault (on a man/boy over the age of 16).

"We are now asking anyone who might have information or concerns, and has not yet come forward, to please reach out to us," says Detective Jocelyn Bell.

The man cannot be named due to a suppression order however he was involved in the New Zealand scouting movement in the Auckland region between 1971 and 1977 and in the Wellington region between 1977 and 2018.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police via 105 and quote Operation Antioch, file number 191125/2050.

"We would like to assure those who come forward that the information they provide will be treated with sensitivity," says Detective Bell.

