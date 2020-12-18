UPDATE 1 - 11.30am: Fire At Napier Port
Friday, 18 December 2020, 11:20 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
We were called to a fire on a ship berthed in Napier Port
at 10.45am.
Currently 11 fire appliances are in
attendance and crews fighting the fire.
People are
asked to please keep away from the area to let emergency
services work.
There is a lot of smoke around. If you
are affected, please close any windows. Contact Healthline
if you need medical
advice.
