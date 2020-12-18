UPDATE 1 - 11.30am: Fire At Napier Port

We were called to a fire on a ship berthed in Napier Port at 10.45am.

Currently 11 fire appliances are in attendance and crews fighting the fire.

People are asked to please keep away from the area to let emergency services work.

There is a lot of smoke around. If you are affected, please close any windows. Contact Healthline if you need medical advice.

