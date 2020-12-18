Appeal For Witnesses To Aggravated Robbery In Alexandra

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to an aggravated robbery at Pioneer Park in Alexandra on Thursday 17 December.

A youth was reportedly threatened by a group of people with a knife.

The group ran from the scene toward Thompson Street.

No one was injured.

A youth has been charged with aggravated robbery and is due to appear in youth court today, and another youth is assisting Police with enquiries.

However Police would still like to hear from anyone who saw the incident, or has any information which may assist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201217/9944.

