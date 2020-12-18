Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton Zoo Welcomes New Chimp Baby

Friday, 18 December 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton Zoo’s chimpanzee troop has welcomed an adorable new addition, just 24 hours after their first introduction to their new outdoor enclosure.

Mum Sanda delivered the baby overnight and Zoo Director Dr Baird Fleming said the Zoo team was delighted by the arrival.

“We were so over the moon yesterday with how wonderfully well the chimpanzees reacted to their new space and today we’re celebrating a birth,” said Dr Fleming.

“It’s a really positive sign that Sanda felt so happy, healthy and safe in her new surroundings she was comfortable enough to deliver her baby.”

The chimps have been off display since February while their outdoor enclosure was upgraded.

Dr Fleming said while he knew visitors would be excited to see the chimps again and would be keen to meet the new addition, the priority was to give the troop time to get used to their new space and bond with the baby.

“Animal welfare is always at the forefront of everything we do. The troop needs time together to bond in their new environment and it’s crucial that the other chimpanzees identify and connect with the baby too.”

The Zoo will make an announcement when the chimp enclosure paths and viewing areas are open to the public.

Curator of Exotics Catherine Nichols said the troop was giving Sanda lots of space to bond with her new baby and had “jumped in” to keep big sister Chiku busy.

“Chiku is very inquisitive and has been hanging around Mum on and off to get her attention, but big sister is giving her space to nurse,” said Ms Nichols.

“Grandma Lucy has been keeping an eye on Chiku and Auntie Sally, Uncle Lucifer and Dad Luka have been amazing, playing with her and giving her lots of extra attention.”

The new baby takes the number of chimpanzees at Hamilton Zoo to seven.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature lists chimpanzees as endangered on their Red List of Threatened Species.

Hamilton Zoo supports the Jane Goodall Foundation and its work with chimpanzees. The Foundation is dedicated to protecting chimpanzees and conserving critical habitat while strengthening surrounding communities and empowering the next generation of conservation leaders.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Mixed Outlook For Our Covid Vaccine Supplies

As PM Jacinda Ardern explained at yesterday’s press conference, the government has signed supply contracts for delivery of four Covid-19 vaccines, in numbers sufficient (on paper at least) to provide doses not only for every New Zealander. but for those Pacific countries that might want the option. As Ardern also indicated, some of the data on efficacy and side effects is still being accumulated. Yet unlike many other countries that are rushing the vaccines into emergency use, New Zealand is sufficiently virus-free as to enable a variation of the usual Medsafe authorisation process before the vaccines are allowed to be be administered to the general public... More>>

 

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid-19: Two New Vaccines Secured, Enough For Every New Zealander

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister Hon Megan Woods Minister of Research, Science and Innovation Hon Chris Hipkins Minister for COVID-19 Response Hon Andrew Little Minister of Health Two additional vaccines secured 15 million vaccine courses pre-ordered ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 