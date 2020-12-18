Serious Crash, Hillgrove - Southern
Friday, 18 December 2020, 4:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are advised to expect delays following a
serious crash in Hillgrove, Waitaki.
The crash
occurred on Hampden-Palmerston Road (SH1) about
3pm.
Two people have been injured and a helicopter is
responding.
Diversions are being set up and motorists
are advised avoid the area, if
possible.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more