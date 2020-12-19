Update: Serious Crash, Hillgrove - Southern
Saturday, 19 December 2020, 5:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
18 December
One person has died
following the earlier crash on Hampden-Palmerston Road
(SH1).
Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash
at about 3pm.
The Serious Crash Unit has completed an
examination of the scene.
The road is now clear and
open to
traffic.
