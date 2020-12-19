Serious Crash, Southern Motorway, Epsom - Auckland City
Saturday, 19 December 2020, 11:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious
single-vehicle crash on Auckland's southern motorway,
northbound, near the Gillies Avenue on-ramp.
Police
were called about 5.20am.
One person was seriously
injured.
Two lanes are currently closed as the Serious
Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists should expect
delays and take an alternative route, if
possible.
