Week On Our Streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and carry out routine maintenance.

All this work is weather-dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users – including people on bikes and pedestrians – can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

This will be the last Week on our Streets for 2020, it will return from Saturday 16 January 2021. Be safe on the roads over the holiday period and remember to drive to the conditions. Wishing you all a very happy Christmas and New Year.

Upcoming works/delays

Road closures for Seddon Park cricket matches

The following road closures will be in place around Seddon park for the upcoming cricket matches.

Sunday 20 December and Monday 21 December, 3pm to 2am, Blackcaps vs Pakistan (T20):

Seddon Road, from Norton Road roundabout to Bryce Street

Somerset Street, from Seddon Road to Devon Street

Bryce Street, from Tristram Street to Seddon Road

Tristram Street, from Bryce Street to Norton Road

Norton Road, from Tristram Street to Norton Road roundabout

Sunday 27 December, 10am to 6pm, Pakistan vs Knights (T20):

Seddon Road, from Norton Road roundabout to Bryce Street

Somerset Street, from Seddon Road to Devon Street

Bryce Street, from Tristram Street to Seddon Road

Tristram Street, from Bryce Street to Norton Road

Norton Road, from Tristram Street to Norton Road roundabout

Installation of raised safety platforms

From Monday 11 January 2021, we will begin construction of a raised safety platform in Storey Avenue (near Forest Lake School) and Vardon Road (near St Peter’s Channel School). This work will improve cyclist and pedestrian safety, in line with Council’s Vision Zero target. The work is expected to be completed by the end of January and traffic management will be in place while work takes place.

Forest Lake Road closure

From Tuesday 5 January 2021, Forest Lake Road will be closed between Rimu Street and Avalon Drive to install a strategic wastewater pipe. Traffic detours will be in place via Rimu Street, Maeroa Road, Norton Road and Lincoln Street. Signage will be in place to guide pedestrians and people on bikes through the site. The road is expected to reopen late January with traffic management in place. Find out more about this project at hamilton.govt.nz/westernduplication

Chipseal programme for summer 2021

From Tuesday 5 January 2021, we will begin our chipseal resurfacing work programme. We plan to reseal 69 streets, covering around 20km over the summer period. The sites are selected based on age and condition of street. Chipseal renewals are completed over summer when there is less traffic on the roads, and when sunny and dry weather is more likely. Roads will be closed to through traffic while sealing takes place, with detours clearly marked. A programme of sweeping loose chips and re-marking the roads in the weeks following the new surface being applied will also take place over this time. To see which streets are being chipsealed this coming summer visit hamilton.govt.nz/roadresealing

Ongoing works

Palmerston Street re-open, minor works in the new year

Palmerston Street is now re-open to through traffic. There will be around two weeks’ worth of minor works to be completed in early January as part of the project’s safety improvements. This work will be done either under a shoulder closure and stop/go operation or road closure for a short period of time. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding while these works have been carried out. For more information visit hamilton.govt.nz/transportprojects

Bankwood Road closure

Bankwood Road is closed between Comries Road and Laurence Street as part of the Bankwood Road/Comries Road intersection upgrade. The closure is Monday to Friday between 7am and 6pm and Saturday between 7am and 2pm. The last day of the closure will be Tuesday 22 December. Final work on the roundabout will resume in the New Year. A detour is available via Laurence Street and Herbert Road, with traffic management in place. Cyclist and pedestrian access. When possible please use an alternative route and allow for delays.

