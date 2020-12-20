Prohibited Fire Season Declared For Thames-Coromandel

Thames-Coromandel is now in a prohibited fire season as of 8am today (Sunday 20 December).

This means open air fires are banned from Whangamata and Komata in the south to Port Jackson in the north, until further notice. The fire ban also includes Great Mercury Island.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Matt Cook says Thames-Coromandel is very popular with summer tourists and Fire and Emergency wants to reduce the risk of potential wildfires as much as possible.

"We are likely to see more people coming to the area from all over New Zealand this year, and we’d like them to be familiar about what they can and cannot do once they get here.

"They can get that information if they visit www.checkitsalright.nz " Mr Cook says.

"While we understand a lot of holidaymakers enjoy using fireworks and lighting bonfires, we would appreciate it if those activities could be cancelled while in Thames-Coromandel," he says.

"A misdirected firework or a spark from a bonfire can easily start a dangerous wildfire."

Fire and Emergency wants everyone to have safe and happy holidays.

© Scoop Media

