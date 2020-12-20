Incident, West To Port Link - Auckland City
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 1:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists in Auckland are being advised to expect delays
on the Northwestern motorway, citybound, following an
incident on the West to Port link.
Police were called
about 11am.
Motorists should expect delays and follow
diversions.
