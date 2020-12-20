Cycling Incident, SH2, Karangahake Gorge - Waikato
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 1:55 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 at Karangahake Gorge is currently down to
one lane due to an incident where a cyclist has been
injured.
Initial reports suggest they are in a serious
condition.
Emergency services will work to have the
road fully reopened as soon as possible.
Motorists
should expect
delays.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more