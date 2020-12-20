Update: One Person Killed In State Highway 3 Crash
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 1:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died in a crash on State Highway 3,
Westmere, Whanganui District.
Emergency services were
alerted to the crash, at the intersection of State Highway 3
and Watt Livingstone Road, at 12.30pm.
Diversions are
in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of
emergency services staff at the
scene.
