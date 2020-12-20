Road Closed Following Serious Crash, Middle Road, Poukawa - Eastern
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 2:59 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending following a serious
motorcycle crash on Middle Road, Poukawa.
The crash
occurred around 1:55pm.
The motorcyclist is in a
serious condition and will be transported to
hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit is attending, and the
road is likely to be closed for some time.
Diversions
are in place on Mutiny Road and Te Aute Trust
Road.
Motorists are advised to take alternative
routes.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more