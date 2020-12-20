State Highway 2 Re-open Following Serious Crash, Wairarapa - Wellington
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 3:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 between Carterton and Greytown has
re-opened following the serious crash this morning.
A
car collided with a tree at 11.20am and the driver was
airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical
condition.
The circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
