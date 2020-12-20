Middle Road, Poukawa Re-open Following Motorcycle Crash - Eastern
Sunday, 20 December 2020, 6:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Middle Road, Poukawa has re-opened following a serious
motorcycle crash.
The crash occurred around 1:55pm and
the rider was transported to hospital with serious
injuries.
The circumstances of the crash will be
investigated.
