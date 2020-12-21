Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Weekend Summary And Statistics For 19-20 December 2020

Lifeguards experienced a busy day around the region on Sunday working 1770 hours in fine conditions and a peak headcount at Orewa Beach of 1150 beachgoers.

Sunday started with an after-hours medical incident at Mangawhai Heads early in the morning. Lifeguards responded to a man presenting with chest pain, an ambulance was called and the man was later transported to hospital via helicopter.

Mairangi Bay also had a major first aid, lifeguards monitored a patient who had fainted before he was transported to hospital with family.

Muriwai assisted two boogie boarders who had drifted out to sea back to shore in the IRB, and no further assistance was required. Muriwai also begun searching for a missing person who was very quickly located.

SurfCom was notified by Northern Fire Comms about a swimmer stuck in a rip at Pauanui Beach, SurfCom contacted Pauanui SLSC however the informant quickly informed that the patient had then made it back to shore.

Kariaotahi ECOS responded to two incidents occurring at the same time after hours. One person was transported to hospital via ambulance after being injured while paragliding. Westpac was on scene but were not required. Two people were reported to be swept out to sea. Lifeguards responded and all those missing were accounted for. Combined, both incidents involved a multi-agency response, including Fire, Police, Ambulance, Westpac and Surf.

On Saturday, lifeguards at Omaha carried out two rescues and an assist: they rescued a family from the South End of the beach, and called an ambulance for a mother, and a child. Earlier in the day they had provided minor first aid to a bogie boarder who was hit by his board.

Also on Saturday Whangārei Heads lifeguards assisted some people who had drifted out of the flags, and helped them regain their footing. Waipu assisted a young boogie boarder back into the flags with a tube. Muriwai also had four assists at the South End.

Statistics

Sunday 20/12/20

No. of people rescued 0 No. of people assisted 2 No. of major first aids 1 No. of minor first aids 6 No. of searches 1 No. of preventatives 184 No. of number involved 747 No. of peak head count 6596 No. of hours worked 1770.2 No. of closing time 6.5

Saturday 19/12/20

No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 9 No. of major first aids 2 No. of minor first aids 3 No. of searches 7 No. of preventatives 153 No. of number involved 748 No. of peak head count 4470 No. of hours worked 1315.2 No. of closing time

Weekend totals

No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 11 No. of major first aids 3 No. of minor first aids 9 No. of searches 8 No. of preventatives 337 No. of number involved 1495 No. of peak head count 11066 No. of hours worked 3085.4 No. of closing time 0

