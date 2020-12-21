Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Weekend Summary And Statistics For 19-20 December 2020

Monday, 21 December 2020, 9:29 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Lifeguards experienced a busy day around the region on Sunday working 1770 hours in fine conditions and a peak headcount at Orewa Beach of 1150 beachgoers.

Sunday started with an after-hours medical incident at Mangawhai Heads early in the morning. Lifeguards responded to a man presenting with chest pain, an ambulance was called and the man was later transported to hospital via helicopter.

Mairangi Bay also had a major first aid, lifeguards monitored a patient who had fainted before he was transported to hospital with family.

Muriwai assisted two boogie boarders who had drifted out to sea back to shore in the IRB, and no further assistance was required. Muriwai also begun searching for a missing person who was very quickly located.

SurfCom was notified by Northern Fire Comms about a swimmer stuck in a rip at Pauanui Beach, SurfCom contacted Pauanui SLSC however the informant quickly informed that the patient had then made it back to shore.

Kariaotahi ECOS responded to two incidents occurring at the same time after hours. One person was transported to hospital via ambulance after being injured while paragliding. Westpac was on scene but were not required. Two people were reported to be swept out to sea. Lifeguards responded and all those missing were accounted for. Combined, both incidents involved a multi-agency response, including Fire, Police, Ambulance, Westpac and Surf.

On Saturday, lifeguards at Omaha carried out two rescues and an assist: they rescued a family from the South End of the beach, and called an ambulance for a mother, and a child. Earlier in the day they had provided minor first aid to a bogie boarder who was hit by his board.

Also on Saturday Whangārei Heads lifeguards assisted some people who had drifted out of the flags, and helped them regain their footing. Waipu assisted a young boogie boarder back into the flags with a tube. Muriwai also had four assists at the South End.

Statistics

Sunday 20/12/20

  
No. of people rescued0
No. of people assisted2
No. of major first aids1
No. of minor first aids6
No. of searches1
No. of preventatives184
No. of number involved747
No. of peak head count6596
No. of hours worked1770.2
No. of closing time6.5

Saturday 19/12/20

  
No. of people rescued2
No. of people assisted9
No. of major first aids2
No. of minor first aids3
No. of searches7
No. of preventatives153
No. of number involved748
No. of peak head count4470
No. of hours worked1315.2
No. of closing time 

Weekend totals

  
No. of people rescued2
No. of people assisted11
No. of major first aids3
No. of minor first aids9
No. of searches8
No. of preventatives337
No. of number involved1495
No. of peak head count11066
No. of hours worked3085.4
No. of closing time0

