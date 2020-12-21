Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland City Mission Christmas Day Celebrations Go Ahead In A Year Of Hardship And Uncertainty

Monday, 21 December 2020, 9:41 am
Press Release: Auckland City Mission

In light of COVID-19, this year the Auckland City Mission will hold several smaller Christmas events across different sites, rather than their traditional one large event.

The Mission will instead be holding five lunches around the city, sponsored by ASB and with two of the events supported by Nando’s at their restaurants. With the generosity of ASB, who are also sponsoring Wellington and Christchurch City Mission Christmas activities, the Mission will turn a central city venue and the Mission’s own site into Christmas wonderlands for guests to enjoy. Meanwhile Nando’s will offer guests special Christmas Day menus, complete with gifts and crackers, at two Auckland restaurants.

ASB CEO Vittoria Short says “This has been an incredibly tough year for so many people, something we’re seeing first-hand at ASB, but it has also been a year where we have seen Kiwis really come together to support one another, and some amazing work by charities helping to look after those in our communities who need it most. The Christmas Day lunches being held by the Mission are a great example of that.”

These smaller events give people who would otherwise not be able to celebrate Christmas, the chance to have a fun-filled day, with a vastly reduced risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“At the Mission we want to provide a place for people to gather and celebrate this special day but we have to do it safely,” says CE and Missioner Chris Farrelly. “This is the 100th year that the Mission doors will be open on Christmas Day and we are looking forward to sharing the day with people who would otherwise not be able to enjoy the day. Thank you to ASB for their continueds support.”

The Mission acknowledges that ensuring the safety of guests and the wider community by reducing numbers, there won’t be room for everyone who usually comes to Christmas Day lunch. So for those who previously received a food parcel instead of coming to the Mission for Christmas, the Mission is including an extra, particularly festive meal in the food parcel for their whānau to enjoy on the day.

