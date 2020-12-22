Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwis Calling In At Lake Dunstan Campsites

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 11:31 am
Press Release: Land Information New Zealand

Free-to-use campsites around Lake Dunstan are proving popular with Kiwis as they holiday locally due to COVID-19.

Since mid-October, around 12,000 vehicles have passed through Land Information New Zealand’s (LINZ) four popular lakefront campsites – Lowburn, Bendigo, Jacksons Inlet and Champagne Gully.

Last season (between October 2019 and April 2020), around 60,000 vehicles went through the sites.

LINZ Land and Property Manager April Hussey says visitor numbers were slightly down on last year, due to a drop in international visitors. However, there has been a small increase at the Jacksons Inlet campsite.

“We’re happy Kiwis are stopping by to enjoy these great spots for camping, as a rest stop, or to simply take in the view, and using them responsibly.

“If the last few months are anything to go by, we expect our sites will be busy over the summer holidays, as more Kiwis continue to explore their own backyard due to COVID-19 restricting overseas travel.”

Mrs Hussey says LINZ has people on the ground again this season checking visitors are using the bins provided, not lighting fires, or exceeding the maximum night stay.

“We’re pleased to be able to continue increasing awareness about responsible camping thanks to funding support from the Central Otago District Council.”

For more information about LINZ campsites visit https://bit.ly/339jD08

