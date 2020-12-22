Cook Safely With Hāngī, Umu, And Lovo This Christmas - Fire And Emergency New Zealand

Fire and Emergency New Zealand wants people to safely use cultural cooking methods over the summer.

Fire and Emergency National Manager Kaupapa Māori Piki Thomas says, "hāngī, umu and lovo bring whanau and friends together in the festive season.

"Most of the country has fire restrictions in place because conditions are expected to be hot, dry and windy over the summer months.

"You don’t need a permit for hāngī or umu in a restricted season, if you follow our safety tips for preparing underground ovens in the hot dry summer months.

"Make sure your hāngī, umu or lovo is at least three metres away from structures like any part of a building, hedge, shelter belt or any other combustible material.

"Have a water hose handy to put your fire out if it gets out of control.

"Let your neighbours know you’re going to light a fire. Once they know where the smoke is coming from and the fire is under control and being monitored, they won’t feel they need to call the fire brigade." Mr Thomas says.

More information on cultural fires is available here https://www.checkitsalright.nz/reduce-your-risk/hāngī-umu-and-lovo.

The same advice applies to gas-operated and charcoal barbecues and pizza ovens. Find out more here https://www.checkitsalright.nz/reduce-your-risk

