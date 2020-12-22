Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Homes Prove Massey Students’ Building Cred

Tuesday, 22 December 2020, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Kainga Ora

A group of West Auckland students have come out of school with building trade qualifications – and have the houses to prove it.

More than 30 Massey High School students have earned trade skill qualifications while building new state homes in the first full year of a partnership with Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities.

Since partnering with Kāinga Ora, the Massey High School Building Academy has produced six new warm, dry state houses, with two more in the pipeline.

Among the students is 18-year-old Klay, who says the academy has helped him in grow in confidence.

“It’s really rewarding to build new houses for people in need. When I leave the academy I would like to start an apprenticeship, maybe start a company, then someday hire my own apprentices.”

Launched in 2012, the academy provides a pathway for young people to enter the trades, while working under the supervision of registered builders and teachers. The homes are built on the Massey High School campus, then transported to areas in need of housing.

The academy also attracts students from other schools, including 18-year-old Kelston Deaf Education Centre pupil Tyrese.

“I’m learning a wide range of skills like how to use different tools. I’ve also picked up important soft skills such as how to communicate with a wide range of people.”

For 17-year-old Re’al, the academy has given her the opportunity to forge an exciting career.

“In the future, I want to move to the land that my family owns and build a house.”

Massey High School Principal Glen Denham says the academy sets students up for long-term success.

“For the soul, for the wairua, for the spirt of our kids, it’s immense.”

All students in the academy achieved NCEA level 2 or 3, depending on their school year. The pupils also earned level 2 or 3 Building, Construction and Allied Trades Skills certificates.

Kāinga Ora General Manager Construction and Innovation Patrick Dougherty says: “These young people are the future of construction in New Zealand. We’re immensely proud of their work, enthusiasm and positive attitudes.”

Watch our Building Academy video here.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kainga Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 