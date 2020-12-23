Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Full-time Job Offers Arise From Jobs For Heretaunga Initiative

Wednesday, 23 December 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

The Jobs for Heretaunga workers were presented with certificates by Topline Contracting to acknowledge the progress they had made on the job.

Ten people who got jobs with Topline Contracting earlier this year, supported by the Government’s shovel-ready project funding, have been offered full-time work with the Hastings company.

In August this year, Hastings District Council received $9.37m Provincial Growth Fund funding to progress a number of roading projects in the district, which included road safety, footpaths and lighting, and iWay walking and cycling improvements.

A key component of the funding was the commitment by both government and council to address rising unemployment numbers due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As such, council partnered with MSD to create local employment opportunities for people who had been displaced, either temporarily or permanently, due to their place of employment being impacted by COVID-19 and/or the Government’s response to it.

By the end of this year 45 people had been engaged through this “Jobs for Heretaunga” initiative, including the 10 at Hastings-based Topline Contracting, who have been mainly working on footpath improvements in the Waipatu area, and last week were presented with certificates to acknowledge the progress they had made on the job.

Company director Taurus Taurima said they had gone from doing small concrete pouring jobs to now being able to work alongside the commercial pour teams.

“From the start we have taken a practical approach with them so they have learnt on the job – they have done the long hours and been really reliable.”

Like with other workers they employed, Mr Taurima said they were supported to gain their full driver’s licence if they didn’t have one already and the goal was to help them gain a Level 3 civil infrastructure qualification to help them further their careers.

As part of Jobs for Heretaunga, Hastings District Council’ employment team, in conjunction with MSD, help identify workers, and provide pastoral care to support their wellbeing, as well as that of their whānau, and the employers, along with career plan development and links to training opportunities aimed at securing long-term, sustainable employment.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the COVID-19 lockdown and ongoing response had been challenging, and it was heartening to see some positive outcomes.

“The support of the government and small businesses such as Topline Contracting is helping keep people in jobs, and further their careers, at the same time as making safety improvements to the extensive roading network in Hastings district.”

Other contractors who are part of the initiative are: Higgins (and subcontractors), Downer NZ, Fulton Hogan, Russell Rds, Dodge Contracting, ACL Civil, Proseal, and McNatty Construction Ltd.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Solar Winds Hack, And On Buying Bob Dylan

Earlier this month, the huge Solar Winds hack became public knowledge. Reportedly, the victims had been accessed over a period of months starting in March 2020 by a “sophisticated threat actor” that’s widely believed to be the same Russian state entity (code-named Cozy Bear) responsible for the hack of the Democratic Party National Committee in 2016.
Solar Winds is the name of a Texas based company specialising in remote network management. ... More>>

 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 