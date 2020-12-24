Sudden Death - Glen Innes
Thursday, 24 December 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of a sudden death incident in
Glen Innes.
A person has been located deceased on a
public walkway near the Glen Innes Train
Station.
Initial enquiries are underway and the death
is currently being treated as unexplained.
Cordons are
in place and the walkway between Felton Mathew Ave and the
train station is currently closed, however the train station
is still operating as
normal.
