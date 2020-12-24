Arrest In Connection To Queenstown Posters

Southern District Commander Superintendent Paul Basham:

Police have made an arrest in connection to posters being place around Queenstown including at the Islamic Centre on Gorge Road.

An 18-year-old man has appeared in the Queenstown District Court today charged with possession of a knife.

Police expect to lay further charges in due course.

We know incidents like this are upsetting for our community and we'd like to thank Queenstown residents for the information they have provided to assist our enquiries.

Anyone that has any further information in relation to these incidents or the arrest is asked to contact Queenstown Police on 105.

As always, if you see anything suspicious contact Police immediately on 111.

