Slip South Of Westport Likely To Keep Coastal Highway, SH6, Closed This Afternoon
Thursday, 24 December 2020, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
A slip of rocks and trees after heavy rain along SH6,
which closed the coastal highway between Greymouth and
Westport this morning, is continuing into this
afternoon.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency contractors
are clearing material at Whitehorse Hill, north of Fox
River, aiming to get a single lane open by 5 pm tonight,
says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Colin
Hey.
People should check this link for certainty
before setting off: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12
“In
the meantime, drivers should use SH6, 69 and 7 from Westport
south through Inangahua and Reefton to Greymouth and the
reverse going the other way. Thanks to everyone for taking
their time on the Reefton highway, which will have more
traffic until we get SH6 reopened,” he says.
The
slip occurred late last night (23 December) and the highway
was closed after 11 pm.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On A Few Things About The Year Gone, And The Year Ahead
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>