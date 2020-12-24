Police Continue To Treat Glen Innes Sudden Death As Unexplained
Thursday, 24 December 2020, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong, Auckland City
Police:
Police are continuing to make enquiries into
a sudden death in Glen Innes this morning.
Shortly
before 6am, the body of a 37-year-old female was located
deceased on a public walkway near the Glen Innes Train
Station.
The death is still being treated as
unexplained and a post-mortem will take place
tomorrow.
Police are working with the deceased’s
next-of-kin, who have been advised.
We are unable to
comment further around the identity of the deceased at this
stage until formal identification procedures are carried
out.
The public walkway between Felton Mathew Avenue
and the Glen Innes Train Station will remain closed until
further notice.
The train station remains open to the
public.
