Two People Killed In Clevedon-Kawakawa Road Crash
Saturday, 26 December 2020, 5:03 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
25 December
Two people have
died in a crash on Clevedon-Kawakawa Road this
evening.
Emergency services were alerted to the single
vehicle crash at 7.30pm.
The road remains closed and
traffic management is in place.
"This is the second
serious single-vehicle crash we've had in Counties Manukau
District today," says Inspector Jason Homan.
"In both
crashes, high speed appears to have been a
factor."
"We don't want to see any more lives lost
this holiday period.
We are pleading with people to
slow down, wear your seatbelts, and don't drive if you've
been drinking or are fatigued."
A person remains in
hospital in a critical condition following a crash on
Princes Street East in Ōtāhuhu this
morning.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On A Few Things About The Year Gone, And The Year Ahead
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>