Update - Wattle Downs Incident

Police continue to investigate following the serious assault on Glenross Drive, Wattle Downs on 23 December.

The victim remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Police are following positive lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind while the circumstances of the incident and its motive are established.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information which may assist the investigation and has not yet spoken with us is urged to come forward.

You can contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

--- Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties Manukau CIB

