Update - Wattle Downs Incident
Saturday, 26 December 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continue to investigate following the serious
assault on Glenross Drive, Wattle Downs on 23
December.
The victim remains in hospital in a critical
but stable condition.
Police are following positive
lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind while the
circumstances of the incident and its motive are
established.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or has
information which may assist the investigation and has not
yet spoken with us is urged to come forward.
You can
contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321 or
Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
--- Detective Inspector Chris Barry,
Counties Manukau
CIB
