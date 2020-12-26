Tāmaki Makaurau Police Urge Drivers To Look Out For Each Other

Tāmaki Makaurau Police are urging drivers to take care on the roads following a tragic start to the holiday period.

The families of four people have lost a loved one on Auckland’s roads since last night.

Other crashes have caused serious injuries.

Every death on the road means a person will never come home again to their whānau and friends.

We do not want any other families to experience such pain and loss this holiday period.

While the cause of each crash remains under investigation, indications are that high speeds have been a contributing factor to the incidents.

This is why Police are urging drivers to be careful on the roads and slow down.

Do not speed.

Do not drink and drive.

Put on your seatbelt and make sure your passengers have theirs on.

Put away distractions like cell phones.

Our officers work tirelessly every day to keep our roads safe, but we cannot control the actions of every driver, every minute of the day, and people need to take accountability for their driving behaviour.

Road safety is something everybody must take responsibility for.

Every person getting behind the steering wheel needs to take ownership of their safety, that of their passengers and also other road users and pedestrians.

And if you’re a passenger in a vehicle and you don’t feel safe, please have the courage to say something to the driver, or ask to get out.

Get yourself and your friends home safe these holidays and take care on the roads.

--- Inspector Jason Homan

