Death Following 5 December Crash Near Balclutha

26 December

A young woman involved in a crash on SH 1 south of Balclutha on 5 December has passed away in hospital.

The 17-year-old was critically injured in the crash and died in Dunedin Hospital today (26 December).

Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

