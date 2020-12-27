Sudden Death Following Diving Incident, Owaka Heads, Hinahina

A man has died following a diving incident near Owaka Heads, Hinahina, this afternoon.

Police were called about 12pm after the diver became separated from others in his party.

A search was initiated and the man was found about 1.40pm.

Sadly he was not able to be revived and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

