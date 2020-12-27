Missing Man Located North Of Gisborne
Sunday, 27 December 2020, 5:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are very pleased to report that a man reported
missing between Papamoa and Gisborne on Christmas Day has
been located this afternoon.
The man was located in
his car at around 4pm.
He had crashed down a steep
bank on State Highway 2, around an hour north of
Gisborne.
He has suffered some injuries but was
conscious when found.
A helicopter has been dispatched
to the scene to transport the man to hospital.
State
Highway 2 will be closed between Cemetery Road and Rakauroa
Road to allow the helicopter to land.
Police would
like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and
got in touch with information during the search for the
man.
