Missing Man Located North Of Gisborne

Police are very pleased to report that a man reported missing between Papamoa and Gisborne on Christmas Day has been located this afternoon.

The man was located in his car at around 4pm.

He had crashed down a steep bank on State Highway 2, around an hour north of Gisborne.

He has suffered some injuries but was conscious when found.

A helicopter has been dispatched to the scene to transport the man to hospital.

State Highway 2 will be closed between Cemetery Road and Rakauroa Road to allow the helicopter to land.

Police would like to thank all those who assisted with our enquiries and got in touch with information during the search for the man.

