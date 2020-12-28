Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plant Based Predictions For 2021

Monday, 28 December 2020, 8:35 am
Press Release: The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand

Veganuary ushers in an auspicious start to the New Year, setting up to be the biggest ever yet. With 250,000 people worldwide signing up in advance, that's already over half the number of last year's unprecedented 400,000! Kiwis are as keen as ever to be taking the vegan challenge, finding many of their traditional favourites existing in vegan form. The opportunities for the plant-based market is bigger than ever, with many NZ brands sourcing locally grown produce. The future is vegan and 2021 is certainly going to see increased interest in all things plant based as we endeavour to improve our sustainability.
 

Not only are top athletes such as All Black TJ Pereana finding they benefit from a plant-based diet, our Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy found improvements to her and her husband's health too. Actors Holly Shervey and Emmett Skilton, comedian Tom Sainsbury and MP Chloe Swarbrick are showing their compassionate sides by choosing a kinder way to eat. The predictions are that more celebrities are reducing their resource footprint through their diet. a trend that keeps growing and is set to see even more people taking on the 21 day easy vegan challenge.

Veganism is now touching all areas of life, with improvements made to plant-based materials causing huge stirs in the fashion world. As people seek alternatives to plastics and oil-based materials, there is a trend towards new leathers made from plants such as pineapple, mushroom, cactus, corn and even apple peel as well the softer style bamboo, hemp, linen and cotton for fabrics.

“Vegan foods and fabrics are set to increase production both in New Zealand and worldwide, as their greater sustainability and lower carbon footprint makes growing crops ever more important. Increasing the amount of plant-based food you eat is the simplest way to help mitigate climate change and one you have complete control over.” says Vegan Society spokesperson Claire Insley, “We predict the end of the meat and dairy industry in the US by 2030, mostly due the increase of taste and texture identical foods, which are more efficient to produce than using animal agriculture”

With the Labour government announcing a climate emergency earlier this month, we should expect some changes in the way New Zealand sustains itself. Our current emissions due to agriculture must be addressed and there is a petition calling on the government to incentivise our farmers to diversify to sustainable farming. We need to build back better and address the climate curve, having mastered the Covid curve, if we want 2021 to be a better year than 2020.

To try vegan in NZ sign up to www.tryvegan.org.nz

To sign the petition supporting diversification to sustainable farming go here: https://our.actionstation.org.nz/p/diversify

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Vegan Society Aotearoa New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Few Things About The Year Gone, And The Year Ahead

In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>


 
 

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Agreement Reached On Future Of Ihumātao

An agreement has been reached on the future of the land at Ihumātao, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced today. “A Memorandum of Understanding (He Pūmautanga) has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

Government: Briefings To Incoming Ministers

Briefings to Incoming Ministers (BIMs) are briefings received by incoming Ministers following the formation of a new Government. The sixth Labour Government released more than 150 documents, including BIMs for public sector agencies and Crown Entities, ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 