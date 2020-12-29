Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

5 Reasons To Go Veg In 2021

Tuesday, 29 December 2020, 7:39 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society

The NZ Vegetarian Society has offered 5 reasons why Kiwis should ‘go veg’ in 2021.

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says plant-based diets are becoming increasingly popular, and there are many reasons why Kiwis are making the change.

“Around 15% of Kiwis are avoiding meat most or all of the time, and we believe that number is growing. It’s easy to see why. Vegetarianism and veganism are better for the animals, better for the planet, and better for your health. It’s a no-brainer!”

Here are the NZ Vegetarian Society’s 5 reasons for ‘going veg’ in 2021:

1. It’s better for the animals.

Just like us, other animals have interests and they deserve our respect. Making changes to what we eat can benefit them.

2. It’s better for the planet.

Animal agriculture is a leading cause of pollution to land and waterways. Here in Aotearoa, it also accounts for almost 50% of our greenhouse gas emissions. By making changes to what we eat, we can reduce our impact on the Earth.

3. It’s better for your health.

Well-balanced vegetarian and vegan diets are typically healthier than diets containing meat - but it is important to do your research. It is especially important for vegans to ensure that they get enough B12, as this is not naturally-occurring in plant foods.

4. It can be a lot cheaper.

Veg diets can be a lot cheaper than diets which incorporate meat. If you find some recipes you can make at home, using simple ingredients, it will not cost very much.

5. It’s enjoyable.

Going veg can be fun! If you enjoy cooking, you can experiment with new recipes. And there are so many exciting foods to try, from vegan pies to dairy-free ice cream! New veg products are being released all the time.

An excellent way to ‘go veg’ is to start with the 21-Day Plant-Based Challenge. http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/21-day-challenge/

Anyone thinking of ‘going veg’ is encouraged to become a member of the NZ Vegetarian Society. New members receive a copy of the society’s booklet, Going Vegetarian: The Ultimate Guide to a Plant-Based Lifestyle, as well as a subscription to Vegetarian Living NZ, the society’s quarterly magazine. http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/become-a-member/

