Ahipara fire: Update 1
Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 5:43 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
29 December
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is responding
to a fire at Ahipara in Northland.
At about 5.45 this
evening, crews were called to a fire at Ahipara Gumfields
Historic Reserve.
The fire has currently burnt through an
area of around one kilometre by one kilomtre. The fire is
currently slowly spreading east and is
uncontained.
Multiple appliances and six helicopters are
working on the fire.
Ground crews will remain overnight
and once night fall comes, helicopters will be grounded
until first light.
Around 40 properties on Reef View and
Wharo Way have been evacuated by Police.
Anyone affected
by the evacuations is encouraged to head to either the local
rugby club or the Roma Marae, if they need to seek
assistance.
Roadblocks are in place into the
township.
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>