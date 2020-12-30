Ahipara fire: Update 1

29 December

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is responding to a fire at Ahipara in Northland.

At about 5.45 this evening, crews were called to a fire at Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve.

The fire has currently burnt through an area of around one kilometre by one kilomtre. The fire is currently slowly spreading east and is uncontained.

Multiple appliances and six helicopters are working on the fire.

Ground crews will remain overnight and once night fall comes, helicopters will be grounded until first light.

Around 40 properties on Reef View and Wharo Way have been evacuated by Police.

Anyone affected by the evacuations is encouraged to head to either the local rugby club or the Roma Marae, if they need to seek assistance.

Roadblocks are in place into the township.

© Scoop Media

