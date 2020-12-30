Ahipara Fire: Update 2
Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 8:32 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Fire and Emergency crews have worked through the night on
a fire at Ahipara in Northland.
Crews were first
called to the fire at around 5.45pm yesterday. It started at
the Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve.
We don’t yet
have a full gauge on the updated fire size, or how much it
has grown overnight.
Early signs are that great
progress has been made on the fire. No structures were lost
overnight.
Currently around 40 firefighters and six
helicopters are working on the fire.
Conditions made
firefighting tough overnight, which made the blaze hard to
contain at times.
We are working with the residents of
the 100 homes affected by the fire, we will get them back
into their homes when it is safe to do so.
The next
update will be at about
midday.
