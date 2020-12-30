Ahipara Fire: Update 2

Fire and Emergency crews have worked through the night on a fire at Ahipara in Northland.

Crews were first called to the fire at around 5.45pm yesterday. It started at the Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve.

We don’t yet have a full gauge on the updated fire size, or how much it has grown overnight.

Early signs are that great progress has been made on the fire. No structures were lost overnight.

Currently around 40 firefighters and six helicopters are working on the fire.

Conditions made firefighting tough overnight, which made the blaze hard to contain at times.

We are working with the residents of the 100 homes affected by the fire, we will get them back into their homes when it is safe to do so.

The next update will be at about midday.

