Ahipara Fire: Update 3

Some residents are returning to their homes after being evacuated because of a fire at Ahipara overnight.

Fire and Emergency was first called to the fire at Ahipara Gumfields Historic Reserve at about 5.45pm yesterday (29 December).

The fire has burnt through around 56ha.

Around 40 personnel remain on the fire ground and they are being supported by six helicopters.

More than 100 homes were evacuated.

"We are now at a point where residents of Foreshore Rd up to and including Tasman Heights, can now return to their homes, provided they remain ready to evacuate if the situation changes," Incident Controller, Rory Renwick says.

"For the other residents, mainly those on Reef View Road, we will continue to review the areas around their homes and let them back in, when it is safe to do so."

Mr Renwick says the goal for today is to keep the fire within the identified perimeter.

Fire and Emergency is asking people in the area to stay away from the beach and the fire ground, while firefighting operations continue.

