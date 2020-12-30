Have You Seen Fletcher?

Gisborne Police are looking for sightings of 19-year-old Fletcher Wong who was reported missing from Rhythm and Vines festival.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts and walking out of the admissions area at the festival site at 2am yesterday.

Police and search and rescue teams are today searching and making enquiries as to his whereabouts.

If you have seen him or have any information which can help please call 105, quoting file number 201229/8089.

© Scoop Media

