Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Party Safely These Holidays

Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 3:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police want to remind Kiwis to drink and behave responsibly over this New Year's break.

Police will have a presence at events across the country over the holiday period and we are approachable and there to help.

It is important to remember that our primary focus is on the well-being and safety of all, ensuring revellers stay safe while also being able to enjoy themselves.

Here are a few things to remember before heading out this summer:

• If you are planning on drinking, then it’s a good idea to have something substantial to eat before you start.

Have a glass of water between each alcoholic drink.
• Plan how you are getting home at the end of your night, and have the cash, eftpos card or app to pay for transport.
• Look after your friends and stick together so you can watch out for each other.
• Have a place to meet up with your friends if you do get separated.
• Make sure your phone is fully charged before you head out.
• Never leave your drink unattended or accept any drinks that you haven't personally seen poured, especially from strangers.
• If you have concerns about someone’s behaviour, call Police.

Make sure you have a designated driver or put aside money for a taxi.

If you plan to walk, go in pairs or groups, either way have a plan for getting home safely.

We want parents to take note of this advice too, so they can make sure their young ones have the information they need to be safe while having fun.

Hosting a party? Visit https://goodone.org.nz/.

You can register your party and get a visit from a Police officer to assist you with safety measures and how to call for assistance when needed.

We all have a responsibility to ensure our friends and loved ones are safe this summer, so keep an eye out and report any concerns you have.

Police also has advice for those who seek to take advantage of vulnerable or intoxicated people - do not do this.

Do not allow your mates to do this either.

Sexual assault is unacceptable.

It is never the victim’s fault and should not be tolerated in any situation.

Police take sexual assault extremely seriously.

We will respond to and investigate incidents reported to us.

If you see anything suspicious call 111.

If something has already happened call 105 or report it online at 105.police.govt.nz

Any time, every day, we are here to help.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Few Things About The Year Gone, And The Year Ahead

In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>


 
 

Government: New Zealand Welcomes Announcement Of UK And EU Brexit Deal

Foreign Minister Hon Nanaia Mahuta has welcomed news the United Kingdom and the European Union have reached an agreement on their future relationship. “We warmly congratulate the UK and the EU on the announcement. We know this has not been an ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Comprehensive Visa Changes Allow Onshore Migrants To Help Fill Labour Shortages

Six month extension for employer-assisted work visa holders Postponed stand down period for low-paid Essential Skills visa holders Retain 2019 media wage of $25.50 per hour for immigration settings until at least July 2021 Working Holiday visas More>>

ALSO:

Government: Extending Support For The COVID-19 Elimination Strategy To June 2022

The Government has set aside extra funding to support the health system’s COVID-19 response and to maintain quarantine facilities up to June 2022, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said today. “We are committed to continuing our sustained ... More>>

ALSO:

Covid Testing: Additional COVID-19 Tests For Returnees From Higher Risk Countries

New virus variants and ongoing high rates of diseases in some countries prompt additional border protections Extra (day zero or day one) test to be in place this week New ways of reducing risk before people embark on travel being investigated, including ... More>>

ALSO:

Employment: Minimum Wage To Rise To $20

The Government is confirming it will deliver on its commitment to raise the minimum wage to $20 per hour from 1 April 2021, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today. Michael Wood said as we recover and rebuild from COVID-19, ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Dr Ganesh Nana To Chair Productivity Commission

Hon Grant Robertson Minister of Finance Cabinet has agreed to the appointment of Dr Ganesh Nana to chair the Productivity Commission, after the current chair Murray Sherwin ends his term, Grant Robertson announced today. Dr Nana is currently the ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 