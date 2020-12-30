Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Campers Be Vigilant With Heavy Rain Expected In Otago

Wednesday, 30 December 2020, 5:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Otago Police would like to remind people camping across the region to remain vigilant with heavy rain expected over the coming days.

We know Otago is a popular holiday destination, particularly over the summer months and festive break.

Areas throughout Central Otago, Waitaki and Coastal Otago often see an influx of holiday makers over the New Year's break, particularly in popular camping spots.

With rain forecast from Friday to Sunday, campers and trampers should consider that waterways - rivers and streams may rise over the coming days.

We want people to be prepared before they head out camping so they don't end up becoming trapped by rising waters.

Make sure you pick a spot that you can easily leave from should waterways begin to rapidly rise.

Let someone know where you are going and how long for and take appropriate gear, clothing and food.

We want people to enjoy their summer break with family and friends but we also want you to stay safe.

Police, as always will have a presence across the country over the holiday period and we are approachable and there to help.

It is important to remember that our primary focus is on the well-being and safety of all, ensuring holiday makers stay safe while also being able to enjoy themselves.

If it is an emergency call 111 or if something has already happened call 105 or report it online at 105.police.govt.nz

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


