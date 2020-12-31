Police Seek Information Following Palmerston North Disorder
Thursday, 31 December 2020, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Daniel Busuttin:
Police
are seeking information from the public following an
incident that left a man in a critical condition in
Palmerston North in the early hours of Sunday
morning.
At about 3.15am on 27 December a large
disorder involving multiple people broke out on Broadway
Avenue, near the entrance to Berrymans Lane, in Palmerston
North.
During the course of this fight a man in his
early twenties was knocked unconscious, and then kicked in
the head as he lay on the ground.
Ambulance staff
attended and immediately transported the man to Palmerston
North Hospital.
He was subsequently transferred to
Wellington Hospital, and has undergone surgeries for the
injuries to his head.
He remains in Intensive Care in
a critical condition.
Police are seeking any witnesses
who were in Broadway Avenue at the time of the incident, and
who may have seen the fight taking place.
Anyone with
information is asked to contact Police on 105, and quote
file number
201231/2881.
