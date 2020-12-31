Body Located In Search For Fletcher Wong

LandSAR volunteers have this afternoon located the body of a young man in the Ormond area of Gisborne.

The man has been identified as 19-year-old Fletcher Wong, who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police would like to thank Rhythm & Vines management and staff, who provided significant support and assistance to Police during the search for Fletcher.

Additionally Police would like to acknowledge the Police and civilian LandSAR staff for their hard work over the last two days.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Police extends its condolences to Fletcher's family and friends and is providing support.

