Body Located In Search For Fletcher Wong
Thursday, 31 December 2020, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
LandSAR volunteers have this afternoon located the body
of a young man in the Ormond area of Gisborne.
The man
has been identified as 19-year-old Fletcher Wong, who was
reported missing on Tuesday.
Police would like to
thank Rhythm & Vines management and staff, who provided
significant support and assistance to Police during the
search for Fletcher.
Additionally Police would like to
acknowledge the Police and civilian LandSAR staff for their
hard work over the last two days.
The death will be
referred to the Coroner.
Police extends its
condolences to Fletcher's family and friends and is
providing
support.
