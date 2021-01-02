Boaties Beware Of Submerged Debris In Lake Aviemore
Saturday, 2 January 2021, 4:23 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury
Recreational boaties should be extra careful when
returning to the waters of Lake Aviemore, as the recent
downpour dislodged large logs and debris from the
surrounding hillsides.
Environment Canterbury deputy
harbourmaster Gary Manch said after heavy rainfall in the
Canterbury high country, the debris has ended up in Lake
Aviemore, causing a potentially dangerous situation for any
unaware boaties.
"The logs and debris can
sit just a few inches underneath the water's surface and
would cause considerable damage to any vessel that comes
into contact with it," he said.
"Take it
easy when you're coming back to the lake. Keep your speed
low until you're satisfied there is no risk in the area
you're
boating."
