Further Arrest Made In Christchurch Homicide
Sunday, 3 January 2021, 6:42 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
02 January
Police have made a further arrest in
relation to the death of 46-year-old Kane Wayman in
Christchurch.
A 41-year-old man was arrested in
Southland today, and is due to appear in the Invercargill
District Court on Monday charged with murder.
Scene
examinations are continuing at two addresses, and the Police
investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who has not come
forward with information is asked to please contact Police
via 105 and quote file number 210121/6148.
Information
can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800
555
111.
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>