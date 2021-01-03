Further Arrest Made In Christchurch Homicide

02 January

Police have made a further arrest in relation to the death of 46-year-old Kane Wayman in Christchurch.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in Southland today, and is due to appear in the Invercargill District Court on Monday charged with murder.

Scene examinations are continuing at two addresses, and the Police investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has not come forward with information is asked to please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 210121/6148.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

