South Island State Highway Road Closures

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises State Highway 83 between Otematata and Aviemore, State Highway 87 between Kyeburn and Outram and State Highway 90 between Waikoikoi and Tapanui are closed following heavy rain.

There is a detour in place for the SH83 closure, with northbound vehicles turning right onto Aviemore Dam Road, then left onto Te Akatarawa Road and onto Benmore Dam Road, then turning left onto Loch Laird Road before turning right to get back onto SH83. Reverse for southbound vehicles. This detour is suitable for heavy traffic.

For the SH90 closure, northbound traffic should use turn left onto Koi Road, then right onto Seddon Hill Road, before continuing onto Station Road, then turning left onto State Highway 1. Reverse for southbound traffic.

There is no detour in place for the SH87 closure and motorists are asked to consider alternative routes or delay their travel.

The closure on SH83 is expected to remain in place for the next week, and the closure on SH87, where the bridge has washed out, until further notice.

Visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website journeys.nzta.govt.nz for up to date information on road closures, detours, delays, road works and traffic.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

