Middlemarch Power Outage – Residents Asked Not To Flush Toilets
Sunday, 3 January 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council
The Dunedin City Council is asking Middlemarch not to
flush their toilets until further notice after a power cut
to the area this afternoon.
A lightning strike in the
area cut power to Middlemarch about 2.30pm. This means that
the town’s sewerage system will not be able to operate as
efficiently as possible and with rain again falling in the
area there is a risk that wastewater flooding will
occur.
At this stage, power is not expected to be
restored until at least 4.30pm. The DCC is arranging an
emergency generator for the sewerage system as soon as
possible, but in the meantime is asking Middlemarch
residents not to flush their
toilets.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On A Few Things About The Year Gone, And The Year Ahead
In October, the public rewarded the government for the way it has steered New Zealand through the Covid-19 crisis this year, and rightly so. The Labour-led government’s handling of the pandemic was not only the year’s top political accomplishment but - almost certainly – there are New Zealanders alive at Christmas time this year who would not have been if there had been a National government in office. That’s not an ideological point. Judging by their early response to the crisis, National would have almost certainly not gone in so early and so hard. The reality is that there would have been a human cost if economic wellbeing had been given more emphasis, early on... More>>