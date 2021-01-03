Middlemarch Power Outage – Residents Asked Not To Flush Toilets

The Dunedin City Council is asking Middlemarch not to flush their toilets until further notice after a power cut to the area this afternoon.

A lightning strike in the area cut power to Middlemarch about 2.30pm. This means that the town’s sewerage system will not be able to operate as efficiently as possible and with rain again falling in the area there is a risk that wastewater flooding will occur.

At this stage, power is not expected to be restored until at least 4.30pm. The DCC is arranging an emergency generator for the sewerage system as soon as possible, but in the meantime is asking Middlemarch residents not to flush their toilets.

