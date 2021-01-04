SH29, Lower Kaimai Range - Bay Of Plenty

Police can confirm one person has died following the crash on SH29, Lower Kaimai Ranges.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

The road will remain closed while they examine the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place for traffic travelling in both directions.

Motorists travelling towards Tauranga are advised to use SH5 via Ngongotaha then SH36.

Those motorists heading out of Tauranga are advised to to use SH2 via Waihi or SH36 via Ngongotaha then onto SH5.

We thanks motorists in advance for their patience.

