SH29, Lower Kaimai Range - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 4 January 2021, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following the
crash on SH29, Lower Kaimai Ranges.
The Serious Crash
Unit is at the scene.
The road will remain closed
while they examine the scene.
Motorists are advised to
avoid the area.
Diversions are in place for traffic
travelling in both directions.
Motorists travelling
towards Tauranga are advised to use SH5 via Ngongotaha then
SH36.
Those motorists heading out of Tauranga are
advised to to use SH2 via Waihi or SH36 via Ngongotaha then
onto SH5.
We thanks motorists in advance for their
patience.
