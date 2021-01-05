Police Continue To Seek The Public’s Help In Karori Homicide Investigation

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott:

Police continue to seek the public’s help in relation to Operation Skyline, the homicide investigation into the death of Rau Tongia.

Police report that the victim was shot at a Percy Dyett Drive address on Sunday 20 December.

Anyone who was on Percy Dyett Drive or the nearby Karori Park area between 4:30am and 4:45am and may have heard a gunshot noise or unusual noise, or noticed any suspicious activity is urged to contact the investigation team.

Information can be passed on to Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 201220/8063.

You can also pass on information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to thank the Wellington public and local businesses that have assisted with the investigation to date.

