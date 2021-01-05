Police Continue To Seek The Public’s Help In Karori Homicide Investigation
Tuesday, 5 January 2021, 1:20 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Stephen
Wescott:
Police continue to seek the public’s help
in relation to Operation Skyline, the homicide investigation
into the death of Rau Tongia.
Police report that the
victim was shot at a Percy Dyett Drive address on Sunday 20
December.
Anyone who was on Percy Dyett Drive or the
nearby Karori Park area between 4:30am and 4:45am and may
have heard a gunshot noise or unusual noise, or noticed any
suspicious activity is urged to contact the investigation
team.
Information can be passed on to Police by
calling 105 and quoting file number 201220/8063.
You
can also pass on information anonymously through
Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Police would also like
to thank the Wellington public and local businesses that
have assisted with the investigation to
date.
ENDS
